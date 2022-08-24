Denied! Khabib bans betting sponsorships in Eagle FC — ‘Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol’

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t have much say in what the promotion did while he was competing inside the Octagon, which was often splattered with sponsorship banners from gambling powerhouse Draft Kings, as well as booze boys Modelo.

But now that Nurmagomedov is steering his own ship as head cheese at Eagle FC, “The Eagle” gets to decide where the money comes from. Not surprisingly, the organization will not be doing business with Sports Books because of the Dagestani’s stance on the perils of gambling.

“We have plenty of good sponsors that we work with and put on events,” Nurmagomedov said. “We don’t need bookmakers. I believe that gambling is more dangerous than alcohol. I think it’s worse to advertise gambling more than alcohol. Bookmakers ruin entire families. How many young guys go on their sites, stay on them, and become addicted?”

Young guys should instead work hard, pay their dues, and earn their own luxury cars from Chechen warlords!

“It’s the same as a drug addiction,” Nurmagomedov continued. “It would be the same if I were to advertise drugs here. Gambling and drug addiction are on the same level for me. We pay attention to the type of product we give our audience. The only thing we promote is sport. It’s very important to me.”

Nurmagomedov, who turns 34 in just a few weeks, retired from active competition (or ran away, depending on who you ask) back in late 2020. Since his time away from the Octagon, Eagle FC has staged 24 live events, mostly in Russia. The next stateside card is expected to come at some point in late 2022.