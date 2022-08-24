Surprise! Jake Paul inks new opponent for boxing return in October

Third time’s the charm?

Social media attraction and part-time celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” in October after recently putting pen to paper for a yet-to-be identified opponent. “The Problem Child” was previously attached to New York City showdowns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled,” according to Paul.

“Opponent inked,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “October is mine. My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out.”

Paul, 25, typically competes in the cruiserweight division and will likely have a contractual limit of 185 pounds for his next fight. To date, the popular YouTube star is 5-0 as a pugilist with four knockouts but hasn’t competed since stopping former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their Dec. 2021 rematch. Expect an official announcement on his upcoming fight in the next few days.