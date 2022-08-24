 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC fighter channels ‘The Undertaker,’ lands frightening tombstone piledriver finish on ‘Contender Series’ (Video)

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Darrius Flowers scored a UFC contract on Week 5 of Dana White’s “Contender Series” by finishing Amiran Gogoladze just over a minute into their welterweight contest last Tues. night (Aug. 23, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Flowers was stuck in an inverted triangle submission attempt from Gogoladze and channeled former WWE wrestler “The Undertaker” by using the leverage to slam Gogoladze to the floor, narrowly avoiding a foul for head spiking in the process.

The injured Gogoladze was unable to continue and Flowers was awarded the technical knockout victory. The 27 year-old “Beast Mode,” who improved to 12-5-1 with his quick finish, was one of five UFC hopefuls to score a contract this week.

Here’s another angle of the finish:

The 12-3 Gogoladze, still just 24, snapped a three-fight win streak in defeat and was finished for the first time in his professional career. The Georgian “Sniper” appears to have dislocated his shoulder attempting a Kimura before the slam, according a new video released by his team.

Here’s more:

For complete “Contender Series” (Week 5) results and play-by-play click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...