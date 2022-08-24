Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Don’t look now, but MMA fighter turned quasi-comedian Brendan Schaub may have just dropped the funniest statement of his career.

With no upcoming UFC event this weekend, the overall discussion in the MMA world continues to revolve around UFC 278. Most notably, Leon Edwards’ tremendous upset win over Kamaru Usman continues to dominate headlines, in large part because it was the perfect strike at the perfect time. Everyone from Israel Adesanya to Henry Cejudo has been reacting to the new champion, and that includes Schaub.

Specifically, Schaub discussed the nature of Edward’s status as the second English UFC champion after Michael Bisping won the Middleweight crown in 2016. Edwards was born in Jamaica, but it’s been a major part of his story that he stayed in Birmingham to train rather than pursue some of the more known gyms across the pond.

Schaub gives major props to Bisping for paving the way for “Rocky,” but his choice of analogy is ... odd.

“Everything [Leon Edwards] does is based out of Birmingham, England.” said Brendan Schaub on The Schaub Show (via Josh Evanoff). “He is a full-on, f—king thoroughbred of a Brit to get it done. Granted, [Michael] Bisping’s 100% percent f—king British, and the reason why Leon Edwards is where he is today. Don’t get it twisted, the U.K. scene wouldn’t be anywhere it is today without what Michael Bisping has done.”

“He’s the pioneer, he’s the Rosa Parks of British fighters. First one to become [UFC] champion, first one to win the Ultimate Fighter, first one to beat these huge names. His fight with Anderson Silva is one of my favorite of all time. Michael Bisping is a straight-up legend. I don’t think there will ever be a Brit more important than Michael Bisping.”

Insomnia

A pair of major Lightweight bookings! I like Dan Hooker’s chances at returning to the win column against a talented but favorable stylistic match up in Claudio Puelles.

“Rocky” got a bit of street art in his honor!

Birmingham on the world map @Leon_edwardsmma



(Via IG: nozzleandbrush) pic.twitter.com/oADKBpxUqW — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 23, 2022

Frankly, I fully get why no one wants to fight Guram Kutateladze. A clearly elite competitor without any real hype or win streak? Makes sense!

Who is up for a battle 22nd October in Abu Dhabi? ⚔️ Have been searching for a warrior for almost 3 weeks now. ✊ ☝ pic.twitter.com/M2Scfqu4PC — Guram Kutateladze (@guram_dze) August 2, 2022

Remember that dude who scammed UFC, got crushed immediately, then was promptly released? Yeah, he also failed a drug test — SHOCKER!

Askar Mozharov, ex-#UFC fighter accused of falsifying record, flagged by Nevada for positive drug test (via @mma_kings) https://t.co/DPf63XyUzA — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 23, 2022

The other big result from last weekend — what does everyone make of Anthony Joshua’s reaction to his second loss to Usyk? Strange behavior to say the least.

Is it time for Luke Rockhold to make another appearance on a dating show? Man is simply too handsome for the Octagon.

Luke is the biggest player on the MMA . I need to recognize pic.twitter.com/QziT8yVyFZ — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 21, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

AND THE MOUTHPIECE GOES FLYING!

My word this man hits hard pic.twitter.com/cMhjllYk4V — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) August 23, 2022

Fraire had his opponent’s timing from the literal first exchange.

FREE FIGHT!!



Thank Fraire for the quick work#FuryFC68 pic.twitter.com/j3kUteoxdp — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 21, 2022

This clip is worth watching from every possible angle.

