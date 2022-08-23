What’s in Paulo Costa’s secret juice? UFC ‘Chad’ explains mysterious ‘mix of ingredients’

Former UFC 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa was able to rebound from an awful weight miss and snap a two-fight losing streak with a “Fight of the Night” performance opposite ex-middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

So what’s his secret?

The juice, of course. “Secret Juice,” to be exact, and we know that because Costa wrote it in big bold letters on his travel bottle. “The Eraser” flaunted his mystery liquid at the UFC 278 weigh ins, then again at the post-fight press conference.

I’m sure USADA appreciated it about as much as this little stunt.

“Secret juice, the people think it’s just a joke but no, I really drink this and this help me a lot,” Costa told The MMA Hour. “I put a mix of ingredients here that helps me. If I tell you the whole thing I have here it will no longer be secret, understand? It will be ‘revealed juice.’ The people start to call me Chad. I think Chad is a nice guy.”

Sorry Mr. Costa but nice guys (even Chads) finish last.

The beefy Brazilian has never failed a drug test under the UFC banner despite constant accusations of steroid use (and abuse). Costa, 31, did serve a suspension for banned IV use back in 2019; however, that timeout did little to slow his middleweight roll.

Related Paulo Costa Is Jacked For Jesus

Much to the chagrin of “stupid” surfers.

Defeating Rockhold at UFC 278 pushed Costa (14-2) back into the middleweight title picture, though it’s too early to determine his place in line. Expect a more definitive answer after Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira go to war for the 185-pound strap at UFC 281.

Stay tuned.