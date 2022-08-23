UFC 281 tickets, pre-sale information for ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ on Nov. 12 in New York

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to Madison Square Garden for the upcoming UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” championship doubleheader pay-per-view (PPV) card, booked for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 in the heart of New York City.

Wanna go see it live?

UFC 281 tickets will available for UFC Fight Club members on Wed., Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a special Internet pre-sale for UFC newsletter subscribers on Thurs., Aug. 25 starting at 10 a.m. ET. Whatever is left over will go on sale to the general public on Fri., Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com and MSG.com.

Related Poirier Vs Chandler In The Works For UFC 281

Like most “Big Apple” fight cards, you can expect a sell out.

UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting current 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Before that five-round trilogy gets underway, reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza puts her 115-pound strap on the line against ex-division titleholder Zhang Weili.

For the current UFC 281 fight card and PPV lineup click here.