UFC rankings: Alex Volkanovski new pound-for-pound king following fall of Kamaru Usman

The king is dead, long live the king!

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is now the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, according to the official rankings update, following the demise of Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who slept “The Nigerian Nightmare” with a vicious, fifth-round head kick, debuted at No. 6 on the pound-for-pound chart and shook up the rankings at 170 pounds. That was just one of several changes to the official list in the wake of UFC 278.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexander Volkanovski +1

2. Israel Adesanya +1

3. Charles Oliveira +1

4. Kamaru Usman -3

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Leon Edwards *NR

7. Aljamain Sterling -1

8. Dustin Poirier -1

9. Deiveson Figueiredo -1

10. Jiri Prochazka -1

11. Max Holloway -1

12. Jon Jones -1

13. Stipe Miocic -1

14. Petr Yan -1

15. Brandon Moreno -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno *Interim Champion

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Askar Askarov

5. Brandon Royval

6. Alex Perez

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Matt Schnell

9. David Dvorak

10. Amir Albazi +1

11. Tim Elliott -1

12. Manel Kape

13. Su Mudaerji -1

14. Jeffrey Molina

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Merab Dvalishvili +3

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Marlon Vera

6. Jose Aldo -3

7. Rob Font

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Song Yadong

11. Ricky Simon

12. Frankie Edgar

13. Sean O’Malley

14. Umar Nurmagomedov

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Josh Emmett

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Arnold Allen

7. Chan Sung Jung

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Ilia Topuria +1

15. Alex Caceres *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Beneil Dariush

7. Rafael Fiziev

8. Rafael dos Anjos

9. Mateusz Gamrot

10. Arman Tsarukyan

11. Tony Ferguson

12. Conor McGregor

13. Dan Hooker

14. Jalin Turner

15. Damir Ismagulov

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman -1

2. Colby Covington -1

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Geoff Neal +2

7. Stephen Thompson -1

8. Sean Brady -1

9. Jorge Masvidal

10. Vicente Luque -1

11. Shavkat Rakhmonov

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Neil Magny

14. Li Jingliang

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. (T) Jared Cannonier

2. (T) Marvin Vettori +1

4. Derek Brunson

5. Alex Pereira

6. Paulo Costa

7. Sean Strickland

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Darren Till

10. Andre Muniz

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Uriah Hall

13. Nassourdine Imavov

14. Dricus Du Plessis

15. Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Anthony Smith

6. Jamahal Hill

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Thiago Santos

10. Paul Craig

11. Nikita Krylov

12. Ryan Spann

13. Johnny Walker

14. Dustin Jacoby

15. Jim Crute

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Tai Tuivasa

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Sergei Pavlovich

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Derrick Lewis

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura +1

11. Chris Daukaus -1

12. Serghei Spivac

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Shamil Abdurakhimov

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Julianna Pena

4. Carla Esparza +2

5. Rose Namajunas -1

6. Weili Zhang -1

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Taila Santos +2

13. Mackenzie Dern

14. Yan Xiaonan -2

15. Lauren Murphy

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Carla Esparza

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Zhang Weili

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Jessica Andrade +2

5. Mackenzie Dern -1

6. Yan Xiaonan -1

7. Tecia Torres

8. Amanda Lemos

9. Nina Nunes

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Virna Jandiroba +1

12. Michelle Waterson -1

13. Angela Hill

14. Emily Ducote

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Talia Santos

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Manon Fiorot

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Casey O’Neill +1

11. Maycee Barber -1

12. Cynthia Calvillo

13. Erin Blanchfield

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Molly McCann

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Aspen Ladd

8. Sara McMann

9. Pannie Kianzad

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Miesha Tate

12. (T) Karol Rosa

12. (T) Lina Lansberg

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change in roughly two weeks, particularly in the heavyweight division, following the UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Tuivasa” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for Sat., Sept. 3, 2022 on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France.

