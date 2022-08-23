Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Leon Edwards’ come-from-behind, walk-off head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 is one for the ages. For one, it was pretty much perfect technique. Edwards read his opponents defenses, feinted him into slipping and lower his hands, then placed his shin directly upside his temple.

Textbook.

Perhaps more important is the narrative. Despite a strong opening round and impressive takedown from the underdog, Usman’s wrestling was largely controlling the fight. Edwards looked tired and defeated, and no amount of yelling from his corner seemed to be having any effect ... until that head kick landed.

Israel Adesanya is rarely a man to keep quiet, but when his friend — one of Africa’s “Three Kings” alongside Usman and Francis Ngannou — fell to the canvas, Adesanya was momentarily shocked into silence. When he recovered his voice, Adesanya muttered, “He parried too low, f—k!”

“As much as I am happy for Leon, I’m more happy for team,” Adesanya said later on his YouTube channel (via MMAJunkie). “Because, Tim, our manager, I know how much this meant to him. It’s bittersweet. I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru. But then also I know, like the rematch – they’re going to have a rematch clause or something, so I know it’s going to be in there.”

Check out the full video below:

Insomnia

Shavkat Rakhmonov is skyrocketing up the Welterweight ladder, and “Wonderboy” might be the next obstacle in his path.

I have an entire week’s worth of UFC 278 fallout saved up, so I’m going to try to spread it out between posts. Let’s start with an incredible highlight of some important coaching:

THIS IS SENSATIONAL





Dear lord, this is simply terrible.

Not the best Conor McGregor impression

Khabib is naturally gifted in all sports.

never forget khabibs masterclass in pool

Is blond “El Cucuy” a match for the heavy-handed Li Jingliang?

Blonde Tony Ferguson is the newest mythical fighter

Did you know Henry Cejudo won an Olympic gold medal? On a serious note, Cejudo’s ability to zone in during competition is truly elite.

14 years ago today I made history. The greatest sports accomplishment I've ever done.

The last of the great lineup of AKA champions is retired. Can Islam Makhachev take up that mantle?

Daniel Cormier left his commentary position to embrace Luke Rockhold as he left the cage after his #UFC278 loss

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Siller just kept landing power shots at an unsustainable rate.

Paulino Siller TKOs Ivan Hernandez at Naciones MMA 9. 24 year old is now 12-2 with 9 finishes, the two losses coming to LUX's Kike Gonzalez and UWC's Soslenis Carvalho.

Punches in bunches!

JUNIOR MELO WITH THE HUGE COMEBACK!!!!!!#LFA139

Low kick finish still ranks highly among worst-case scenarios in my book.

Random Land

This looks exhausting.

