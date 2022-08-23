While there’s no Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event this coming Saturday, Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) brings the mixed martial arts (MMA) action we crave tonight (Tues., Aug. 23, 2022) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Last week’s Episode 4 produced a full house of contract winners. Nazy Sadykhov’s vicious one-punch finish of Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada, Hailey Cowan’s razor-thin decision over Claudia Leita, Jose Johnson’s redemption win over Jack Cartwright, Claudio Ribeiro’s monster left hook against Ivan Valenzuela, and Esteban Ribovics’ brutal 90-second knockout of Thomas Paull all impressed the brass enough to earn a call-up to the Octagon proper.

We’ve got a Heavyweight main event this time pitting Eduardo Neves (5-0) against Michael Parkin (5-0) in a clash of young unbeatens with 100% knockout rates. At 170, GFC titlist Amiran Gogoladze (14-2) attempts to become UFC’s latest Georgian standout at Darrius Flowers’ (11-5-1) expense. Flyweight DWCS veteran Erisson Ferreira (11-1) returns to the program opposite Jesus Santos Aguilar (7-1), Josh Wang-Kim (5-1) takes on EFC Bantamweight champ Cameron Saaiman (5-0), and Denise Gomes (5-1) fights Rayanne Amanda (11-5) in the all-Brazilian Strawweight opener.

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Denise Gomes vs. Rayanne Amanda — Gomes def. Amanda by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

115 lbs.: Denise Gomes vs. Rayanne Amanda

Round one: Low kick from Amanda to start. Very light on her feet. Gomes low kick. Both missing with their right hands. Body kick by Amanda. One minute in. Gomes looking for counter rights. There’s a heavy combo by Amanda. Head kick from Gomes, aborts a spin, absorbs a flurry. Low kick two minutes in. Glancing wheel kick lands for her and she’s on the attack. Elbow and short cross. Subsequent wheel kicks miss. Amanda times a Gomes low kick for a takedown, stays attached on the way up. Two minutes to go.

Gomes grabs a standing kimura as they jockey for position. No dice, lends an elbow. They separate with a minute to go. Lead hook by Gomes, counter hook by Amanda. Another failed wheel kick by Gomes. 1-2 to the body. Sharp jab by Amanda. She ties up in the waning seconds, gets caught in another standing kimura. 10-9 Gomes.

Round two: Gomes advancing, tossing out kicks. Amanda shoots, denied. Gomes whiffs another wheel kick, fires a 1-2-1 behind it. Gomes low kick. They trade on the fence a minute in, neither lands. Hard counter right by Amanda to answer a low kick. Hard overhand right from Gomes. Amanda times Gomes’ flying knee to take her down and look for the back. Gomes avoids the hooks, stands, and separates. Jab exchange two minutes in. Gomes low kick and head kick. More low kicks. Spinning elbow attempt. Jabs by Amanda as she circles. Two minutes to go.

Trading near the fence, Amanda gets the better of it. 1-2 around the guard. Heavy combo by Gomes on the fence, sneaky elbow to cap it off. Low kick to head kick. Amanda trying to fire back as she retreats. Nice 1-2. Heavy shots by Gomes in return with a minute to go. Another wheel kick attempt, more combination work. Amanda still firing back, cracks her with a looping overhand. She slings elbows in the final seconds. 10-9 Gomes.

Round three: Amanda retreating behind the jab. Gomes looking to land against the fence. Trading heat. Low kick and body shot by Gomes, spinning elbow just misses a minute in. Spinning back kick to the body. Still firing low kicks, lands a jab as they trade. Amanda counters a spin with a combination two minutes in. Heavy flurry by Gomes, chasing along the fence. Lead right to elbow to knee. Amanda beating a retreat but still looking to throw back. Hard right hand as they exchange with two minutes to go.

Gomes tries a left hook to knee. Another left hook met by an Amanda jab. Gomes low kick and jabs. One minute to go. Continuing to trade jabs. Amanda 1-2 falls short. Hard counter right from Gomes, avoiding an elbow in the process. Both landing heavy blows. Nice knees by Gomes inside. Low kick exchange. One last knee. 10-9 Gomes.

Final result: Gomes def. Amanda by unanimous decision

