Latest Bellator 286 fight card, rumors for ‘Pitbull vs. Borics’ on Oct. 1

Event: Bellator 286: “Henderson vs Queally”

Date: Fri., Oct. 1, 2022

Location: Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 286 Main Event:

145 lbs.: Champion Patricio Pitbull (33-5) vs. Adam Borics (18-1)

Bellator 286 Main Card:

155 lbs.: A.J. McKee (18-1) vs. Spike Carlyle (14-3)

145 lbs.: Aaron Pico (10-3) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (17-3)

135 lbs.: Juan Archuleta (25-4) vs. Enrique Barzola (19-6-2)

Bellator 286 ‘Prelims’ Card:

155 lbs.: Jay Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov

135 lbs.: Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (9-5) vs. Max Rohskopf (7-1)

155 lbs.: Nick Browne (13-1) vs. Islam Mamedov (21-2-1)

155 lbs.: Keon Diggs (9-2) vs. Ricardo Seixas (9-3)

185 lbs.: Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Chris Avila

135 lbs.: Bobby Seronio (2-0) III vs. Miguel Peimbert

