Latest Bellator 286 fight card, rumors for ‘Pitbull vs. Borics’ on Oct. 1

Event: Bellator 286: “Henderson vs Queally”
Date: Fri., Oct. 1, 2022
Location: Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California
How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)
Bellator 286 Main Event:
145 lbs.: Champion Patricio Pitbull (33-5) vs. Adam Borics (18-1)
Bellator 286 Main Card:
155 lbs.: A.J. McKee (18-1) vs. Spike Carlyle (14-3)
145 lbs.: Aaron Pico (10-3) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (17-3)
135 lbs.: Juan Archuleta (25-4) vs. Enrique Barzola (19-6-2)
Bellator 286 ‘Prelims’ Card:
155 lbs.: Jay Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov
135 lbs.: Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (9-5) vs. Max Rohskopf (7-1)
155 lbs.: Nick Browne (13-1) vs. Islam Mamedov (21-2-1)
155 lbs.: Keon Diggs (9-2) vs. Ricardo Seixas (9-3)
185 lbs.: Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Chris Avila
135 lbs.: Bobby Seronio (2-0) III vs. Miguel Peimbert
