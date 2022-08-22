Tom Hardy wins gold in charity jiu-jitsu championship, nearly breaks opponent’s arm

What can’t Tom Hardy do?

Amongst the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, Hardy is primarily known for his leading role in the 2011 film, Warrior. Over ten years later, and the movie star has continued utilizing his skills he learned in preparation for the part to good use.

This past weekend, Hardy competed in a charity jiu-jitsu tournament for REORG, winning two gold medals; one in gi and no-gi competition, according to People. In one of his matches with Army veteran, Danny Appleton, Hardy’s opponent admitted he was forced to tap before his arm was broken. The video is embedded above.

Per REORG’s website, the organization supports veterans, military, and emergency service members dealing with depression, PTSD, and “life-altering physical injuries.” The REORG team offers programming to teach and practice Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as a form of therapy. The competition Hardy participated in was open to anyone willing to compete.

More footage of Hardy, 44, in action can be seen below.

Tom Hardy is an animal on the BJJ Mat. He’s had two fights, won both by armbar. pic.twitter.com/Ll6mCwU3NO — Robbie (@RobbiePoirier10) August 20, 2022

The man who once portrayed Bane in The Dark Knight Rises has continued keeping busy as an actor over the years, most recently starring in notable films such as Dunkirk, Mad Max: Fury Road, and the Venom trilogy (third film currently in pre-production). Hardy also can be seen in the series Peaky Blinders as Alfie Solomons.

Despite Warrior being over a decade old, many within the MMA community still consider it the best MMA movie of all time. Of course, the film wasn’t Hardy’s first time playing a badass brawler-type character. Three years prior, Hardy starred in Bronson where he brought the life and times of one of Britain’s most notorious criminals, Charles Salvador, to the silver screen. If you haven’t seen the 2008 depiction, it’s well worth a watch.