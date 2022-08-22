Henry Cejudo, Ali Abdelaziz mock Leon Edwards as ‘easy money’ — then die inside when ‘Rocky’ wins (Video)

I guess former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo never saw that “watery vengeance” clip from Missing in Action or he would have known that you NEVER laugh at someone you think is beaten until the fight is completely finished.

Hopefully “Triple C” learned his lesson during the UFC 278 main event.

“Hey, Ali! Easy money bro,” a laughing Cejudo told manager Ali Abdelaziz, who is also the manager for ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “Easy money.”

Turns out the money wasn’t that easy after all, because Leon Edwards shocked the world by planishing “The Nigerian Nightmare” with a fifth-round head kick, robbing Usman of what was surely a unanimous decision sweep on the judges’ scorecards.

When the kick connects, Cejudo remains frozen in time while Abdelaziz crumples with his head in his hands. Yes, the same PFL-brawling “peanut head” who once claimed Canelo Alvarez was scared of getting knocked out by Usman in boxing.

Check out the extended clip below:

Edwards (20-3, 1 NC) left Salt Lake City as newly-crowned welterweight champion. Usman was transported to the hospital for a check-up and later promised “vengeance” in what is sure to be a an immediate rematch, assuming this UFC 279 variable doesn’t come into play.

