Tony Ferguson jumps to welterweight, battles Li Jingliang at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson hates cutting to lightweight because it makes him look like a “skinny little bitch,” according to these comments, which is one of many reasons why “El Cucuy” will return to the 170-pound weight class for his next assignment.

Where and when?

The UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. Waiting to greet him will be welterweight “Leech” Li Jingliang. Their 170-pound showdown is expected to join the main card lineup on a broadcast topped by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz.

See the current UFC 279 fight card here.

Ferguson (25-7), now 38, has dropped four straight fights, including last May’s knockout loss against Michael Chandler. As for the 34 year-old Jingliang (19-7), he’s coming off a technical knockout victory over Muslim Salikhov just last month.

It’s hard to imagine the promotion cutting ties with Ferguson with a fifth straight loss but it may not have a choice if “El Cucuy” goes down in flames yet again. His last appearance in the welterweight division came at TUF 13 Finale back in 2011.