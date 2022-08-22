Kamaru Usman opens as big betting favorite for Leon Edwards rubber match | UFC odds

One-hit wonder?

Leon Edwards upset the welterweight apple cart with a stunning, fifth-round knockout victory over Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event last weekend in Salt Lake City, capturing the 170-pound title while avenging a loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare” from their first meeting at UFC on FOX 17 back in late 2015.

So with the score tied one apiece, the promotion is expected to book an immediate rematch, though a timeline will likely to depend on how soon both fighters recover from their UFC 278 showdown. Late 2022 is not out of the question; however, early 2023 seems more probable for their welterweight trilogy.

“How do you not [do a trilogy]? Yeah [I want to do it in England],” White told reporters at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference. “I don’t think [Leon would] have to sit and wait anyway. He wouldn’t have to wait that long. He’d have to go back into camp and start training anyway. First of all, we’d have to have the date. I think we’re booked up into January now. There will be no waiting for him, even if it’s a rematch.”

The bookies over at BetOnline.ag opened Usman as the -350 (2/7) betting favorite for Part III against +285 (57/20) for the underdog Edwards. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was cruising to a sweep on the judges’ scorecards before “Rocky” lived up to his nickname and captured victory from the jaws of inevitable defeat.

