‘WTF?!’ Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards epic knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! #NGHTMR

Leon Edwards just destroyed Kamaru Usman and captured the welterweight crown in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, avenging his previous decision loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC on FOX 17 back in late 2015. In addition, “Rocky” also put an end to all that silly talk about Usman moving up to light heavyweight to challenge for the title before (or perhaps after) boxing “sweet science” superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Watch video highlights of Edwards’ performance right here.

Usman is currently ranked No. 1 on the promotion’s pound-for-pound chart but will likely lose that spot to reigning featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski when the official rankings are updated early next week. More importantly, the fall of Usman opens the door for a new batch of welterweight title fights, unless the promotion opts to book an immediate rematch. Either way, Twitter went bananas over the fifth-round, bonus-winning finish, no doubt a contender for “Knockout of the Year.”

Here's a sample, starting with Jake Paul (of course):

As sad as I am, I can’t not be happy for Leon Edwards from where he came from to make it here and what he been through. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma !!! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

Wtf — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) August 21, 2022

"I told you mom. I told you I'd do it."



Leon calling his mom after he won #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/zfCR6bH9RJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 21, 2022

That’s exactly what makes this the greatest sport in the world — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 21, 2022

We wrote his obituary! Wow congrats on a championship high kick @Leon_edwardsmma you’re the man now! #ufc278 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2022

Joe Rogan is everyone right now #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/uFVoQFxZRb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2022

This is a fuc*** crazy sport!!! #ufc278 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 21, 2022

Usman Seconds of away from retaining the belt and an INSANE headkick KO from Leon Edwards! WOW! Jamaica has another UFC champion! I smell a trilogy!! #UFC278 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 21, 2022

Actually Usman’s boxing training may have hurt him as he slipped his head away from the hand but into the kick. #UFC278 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022

Drake after losing half a million on Usman & Aldo tonight #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/HNvtfMvxcc — br_betting (@br_betting) August 21, 2022

Black Panther directors removing all of Kamaru’s scenes from the movie rn #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/zqCdDqSbLi — GrizzbeHooping (@GrizzHooping) August 21, 2022

Mi no lika the boi no sleep dem man hahahaha twat got twatted https://t.co/blZAk9FS4L — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

The list goes on and on.

“You all doubted me that I couldn’t do it,” Edwards said after the fight. “Look at me now. Look at it: pound-for-pound, headshot, dead. That’s it. God is on my side. I felt like this was my moment. They all said I couldn’t come back and do it. Now look at me now. Champion of the world.”

