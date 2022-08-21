 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘WTF?!’ Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards epic knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

By Jesse Holland
Leon Edwards just destroyed Kamaru Usman and captured the welterweight crown in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, avenging his previous decision loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC on FOX 17 back in late 2015. In addition, “Rocky” also put an end to all that silly talk about Usman moving up to light heavyweight to challenge for the title before (or perhaps after) boxing “sweet science” superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Watch video highlights of Edwards’ performance right here.

Usman is currently ranked No. 1 on the promotion’s pound-for-pound chart but will likely lose that spot to reigning featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski when the official rankings are updated early next week. More importantly, the fall of Usman opens the door for a new batch of welterweight title fights, unless the promotion opts to book an immediate rematch. Either way, Twitter went bananas over the fifth-round, bonus-winning finish, no doubt a contender for “Knockout of the Year.”

Here's a sample, starting with Jake Paul (of course):

The list goes on and on.

“You all doubted me that I couldn’t do it,” Edwards said after the fight. “Look at me now. Look at it: pound-for-pound, headshot, dead. That’s it. God is on my side. I felt like this was my moment. They all said I couldn’t come back and do it. Now look at me now. Champion of the world.”

For more results and fallout from UFC 278 click here.

