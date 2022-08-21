Leon Edwards scored an incredible comeback victory last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Rocky” upset UFC welterweight champion and pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter, Kamaru Usman, with a fifth-round head kick knockout.

In addition to the welterweight headliner, UFC 278 spit out a collection of knockouts, submissions, and back-and-forth wars. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

Flyweight prospect Victor Altamirano scored a massive TKO finish over Daniel Da Silva to spark the “Prelims” undercard (see it HERE)

Amir Albazi put the UFC flyweight division on notice with a first-round submission finish over Francisco Figueiredo

Light heavyweight contender Tyson Pedro continued his comeback tour with a first-round body kick TKO over Harry Hunsucker

Lucie Pudilova made a memorable return to the promotion with a second-round TKO finish over Wu Yanan

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold went to war in the co-main event with “Eraser” coming out on top to the tune of a unanimous decision.

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 278 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold Performance of the Night: Leon Edwards Performance of the Night: Victor Altamirano

For complete UFC 278 results and coverage click here.