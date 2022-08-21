 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 278: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold full fight highlights, social media reaction

By Dan Hiergesell
Paulo Costa got back into the middleweight win column last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when the Brazilian contender outlasted a returning Luke Rockhold in the co-main event.

Costa tested Rockhold’s chin early and the former UFC champion was able to absorb the damage and find a home for some of his own offense. “Eraser” was able to score a takedown as well and scored valuable top position. Rockhold came alive in the second with hard kicks to the body and solid punches, but his gas tank was nearly depleted. An accidental low blow on Rockhold provided him with a few moments of rest, but he kept putting his hands on his hips and knees to catch his breath.

Rockhold hurt Costa early into the third and gained top control, but the Brazilian quickly broke free. The two middleweights started to exchange heavy leather along the cage before Rockhold leaped in for a takedown and got reversed onto his back. Rockhold was able to reverse it with moments left in the round and rubbed his bloody face into Costa’s to the roar of the crowd.

In the end, it was Costa who did enough over the course of 15 minutes to score the unanimous decision win. The loss left Rockhold bloody inside of the Octagon and ready to hang up his MMA gloves for good in a memorable retirement performance.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

During and following the fight some of MMA’s finest took to social media to talk about the action, as well as Rockhold’s retirement from the sport. Check out some of the comments below:

For complete UFC 278 results and coverage click here.

