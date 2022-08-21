Leon Edwards scored one of the most memorable head kick knockouts of all time last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Rocky” stunned UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round finish to walk away with the 170-pound crown.

Usman put the pressure on along the cage in the early going, but it was Edwards who scored a trip into a takedown and full mount. It was the first time Usman has ever been taken down in his career. From there, “Rocky” took the champ’s back and stayed busy with rear-naked choke attempts. Usman gained some momentum back in the second with heavy pressure and solid work with his hands. That opened up a late takedown to even the playing field on the scorecards.

Usman went back to his wrestling in the third to score a takedown, but Edwards was able to get back to his feet. That didn’t stop Usman from sticking to “Rocky” like glue along the cage and sapping Edwards’ energy. Edwards tried to flip the script in the fourth with his own takedown, but Usman stuffed it and dumped “Rocky” on his butt.

The champion kept the inside pressure up in the fifth as Edwards failed to offer up much resistance. He was exhausted and seemed incapable of landing anything of significance. That was until “Rocky” pulled out a massive left head kick hidden by a straight left that slammed into Usman’s head and put the champion out cold. It was quite incredible.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Cancelled fights. Cancelled shows. No contests. Ten fights unbeaten.



@Leon_EdwardsMMA took the long road to the gold but HE'S HERE NOW. #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/GUgOYRsCJz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 21, 2022

USMAN GETS TAKEN DOWN FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS CAREER



Stream #UFC278 NOW ▶️ https://t.co/pxRev9nc4A pic.twitter.com/soH2wGxIyG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 21, 2022

A tale of two corners.



Huge round needed from Rocky as we hit the fifth and final for this championship tilt. #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/gCB4YnhmPN — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 21, 2022

We head into the championship round #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/jAaslecyPn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 21, 2022

LEON EDWARDS WITH THE COMEBACK OF THE CENTURY. HEADKICK KO. OH MY GOOOOODNESSSSS. HE SENT HIM TO THE SHADOW REALM #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/vnh5MLVERt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2022

Joe Rogan is everyone right now #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/uFVoQFxZRb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2022

From Kingston, Jamaica to Erdington, Birmingham. This man has faced more adversity than most of us will ever know.



And now @Leon_EdwardsMMA can call himself CHAMPION OF THE WORLD. #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/r2ZRQm4pYi — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 21, 2022

For complete UFC 278 results and coverage click here.