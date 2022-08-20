Oleksandr Usyk solidified his status as the best active heavyweight boxer in the world today by defeating Anthony Joshua by split decision earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With the win Usyk retains his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles, while capturing the vacant The Ring title as well.

This was an important fight for Usyk, who was coming off an upset win over Joshua back in September 2021. Usyk has competed at cruiserweight for most of his career and is just a few fights into his heavyweight takeover. It was key that he beat Joshua again to cement himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today.

After his victory the Ukrainian fighter took the microphone to call his next shot. Having just defeated one of the best boxers in the sport today Usyk had to shoot for the stars. In fact, he demanded a fight with none other than Tyson Fury or he vowed to not fight at all. Check it out below:

“I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired. I’m convinced he wants to fight me, I wanna fight him,” said Usyk. “If I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.”

Fury, who is widely regarded as the best heavyweight boxer walking the planet today, retired from the sport back in April following a TKO win over Dillian Whyte. Earlier this month, “Gypsy King” announced he’s coming out of retirement only to retire again. It’s unknown at this time exactly what Fury plans on doing, but a heavyweight clash with Usyk would be massive for both sides.

Following Usyk’s rematch with Joshua, Fury jumped on social media to bash the fight by calling it “one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen.” The former heavyweight champ also stated he’d beat Usyk and Joshua on the same night.

