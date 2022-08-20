Mike Perry pulled off a sizeable upset earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at BKFC 27 inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, streaming live on FITE.tv, when “Platinum” outlasted world-class striker Michael “Venom” Page in an exciting main event showdown.

Page possessed the size and striking experience heading into his bare knuckle debut, but the Bellator MMA veteran vastly underestimated the toughness and durability of Perry. It didn’t take long for Perry to get inside and land a big shot that dropped Page where he stood. The shot gained some respect for Perry and put Page on notice for the rest of the fight.

Page was able to utilize his in-and-out striking in the middle rounds to cause a few cuts on Perry’s head and leave “Platinum” with a massively swollen left cheek. It’s unknown at this time if Perry broke his jaw, but it was pretty noticeable.

Luckily for Perry, he was able to battle back in the later frames and did enough in the fifth round to push the main event clash into overtime. It was only the second time in BKFC history that a fight went to the sixth round. Perry was able to take full advantage of the extra two minutes and did enough to outlast a tired and clearly surprised Page to the tune of a majority decision.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Will Venom strike with another highlight reel finish? Here comes MVP! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/aKYVhF1f61 — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

MIKE PERRY JUST KNOCKED DOWN MVP pic.twitter.com/vKVyj05zmg — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 20, 2022

Does Perry have a broken jaw? He lands on MVP! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/N78U4pCoeL — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Perry looking to land in the final seconds of the fight. #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/LkjbfgJd3v — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

