WOOOOOOW!!!! #KSW73 Bohdan Gnidko with the fastest KO in KSW history!!! Can @usykaa do the same tonight!? pic.twitter.com/Oyf38AjNM1

Fight fans witnessed an epic five-second knockout finish earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at KSW 73 from inside Hala Torwar in Warsaw, Poland, when undefeated Ukrainian fighter Bogdan Gnidko stopped Damian Piwowarczyk just seconds into the first round.

With so much going on today with UFC 278, BKFC London, PFL Playoffs 3, and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, nobody really expected the KSW 73 card to standout among the bunch. Fortunately for Polish fight fans in attendance that’s exactly what happened when Gnidko entered the cage opposite Piwowarczyk.

The second the fight started both light heavyweights came together in the center of the cage. Gnidko landed an overhand right as he was securing a single leg takedown and it snapped Piwowarczyk down to the canvas in a heap. Piwowarczyk was instantly out as the referee rushed in for the lightning-fast stoppage.

Check it out above courtesy of KSW.

Gnidko, 21, is now 8-0 in his professional MMA career. This was his KSW debut after spending the first few years of his career fighting on the Ukrainian circuit. It’s safe to say that Gnidko will land another KSW appearance after setting the promotion’s record for fastest knockout of all time.