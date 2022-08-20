Jake Paul is gearing up for a return to the boxing ring this coming October and he already has an opponent in mind.

Paul, who hasn’t competed since a knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley back in Dec. 2021, was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury earlier this month at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fury was eventually replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr., but his tilt with Paul was waved off after Rahman Jr. reportedly had trouble cutting weight.

Paul offered to step up on short notice to face long-time YouTube rival, KSI, later this month, but that matchup never materialized. “Problem Child” is now on the hunt again for his next boxing opponent and may have already found one.

In a social media post early Saturday afternoon Paul teased his next fight this coming October. Paul didn’t reveal his next opponent’s name, but he assured fight fans that he will be a professional boxer with a winning record.

My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 20, 2022

“My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October.”

Paul, 25, is 5-0 since turning pro back in 2020. The inexperienced pugilist has created quite the buzz in just a few years of action, but “Problem Child” has never faced a legitimate boxer that’s going to test his skills inside of the ring. Fury and Rahman Jr. were supposed to fill that void, but now fight fans will have to wait until October to see Paul’s evolved boxing skills.

Stick with Mania for more news on Jake Paul’s upcoming fight.