 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC 278 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell Updated
/ new

With UFC 278 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event rematch between reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and streaking contender Leon Edwards, a co-headliner pitting former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold against Paulo Costa, and a bantamweight affair featuring Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 278 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 278 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Usman vs. Edwards 2

View all 37 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...