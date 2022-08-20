With UFC 278 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event rematch between reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and streaking contender Leon Edwards, a co-headliner pitting former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold against Paulo Costa, and a bantamweight affair featuring Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

