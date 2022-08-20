Kayla Harrison remained undefeated earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at PFL Playoffs 3 live on ESPN from inside Copper Box Arena in London, England, when the lightweight phenom steamrolled Martina Jindrova with a first-round submission (arm triangle).

It didn’t take Harrison long to close the gap and get the main event fight to the mat. She quickly worked from side control to full mount and started to land hard punches from the top. A few moments later Harrison was able to find her window of opportunity and secure a tight arm-triangle choke. Jindrova didn’t last long before tapping.

Check out the highlights below courtesy of PFL/ESPN:

Kayla catches a kick and gets the early takedown!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/bsZVOWdaMz — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2022

Harrison, 32, came into this fight as a massive betting favorite like she does in every other fight so it’s not a surprise that she scored an early finish. The victory will help propel Harrison into another $1 million women’s lightweight tournament finale and a trilogy bout with fellow PFL standout Larissa Pacheco, who has scored five-straight first-round knockout finishes dating back to her last loss to Harrison in 2019.

