Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV main event

No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards will finally get his long-awaited rematch against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when they hook ‘em up in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) and Usman (20-1) met once before, with “The Nigerian Nightmare” capturing a unanimous decision victory over “Rocky” at the UFC on FOX 17 event more than six years back. That was the last time Edwards, now 30, tasted defeat inside the Octagon. Usman, 35, is a perfect 15-0 under the UFC banner with five successful title defenses.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

