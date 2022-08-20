We are just hours away from UFC 278 later tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and fight fans can now check out the latest and greatest episodes of “Embedded.”

UFC 278 will be headlined by a welterweight rematch pitting current champion Kamaru Usman against streaking contender Leon Edwards. In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to 185 pounds in a matchup against knockout artist Paulo Costa. Adding to the PPV main card is a bantamweight clash between veteran Jose Aldo and red-hot contender Merab Dvalishvili.

In advance to tonight’s PPV card in Salt Lake City the promotion has released the final episodes of UFC 278 “Embedded,” which features a behind-the-scenes look at some of this weekend’s best fighters. From final weight cuts to last-second predictions, UFC 278 “Embedded” overs a little bit of everything.

Check out episode four below:

Luke Rockhold breaks down the main event. Champ Kamaru Usman surrounds himself with his team. Merab Dvalishvili sees his star rise. Jose Aldo talks rhythm; Leon Edward stays sharp for Mother England. UFC 278 is on Saturday, August 20.

Check out episode five below:

Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa preview their matchup for media, as do Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Merab Dvalishvili sharpens his skills; Rockhold shops with Chito Vera. Dana White hosts a fiery press conference. UFC 278 is on Saturday, August 20.

Check out episode six below:

Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa shed pounds with attitude. Champion Kamaru Usman makes weight, as does Leon Edwards. Then it’s one final round of faceoffs for the stars of UFC 278.

For Episodes one, two, and three of UFC 278 “Embedded” click here, here, and here.

