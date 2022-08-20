 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 278 ‘Cold Open’ video: A historic rematch seven years in the making

By Dan Hiergesell
One of the biggest welterweight matchups to make will finally unfold later tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, as Kamaru Usman puts his 170-pound title on the line against English contender Leon Edwards. It will be the first time in UFC history in which both fighters have unbeaten streaks of 10 or more fights.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022, for the first time in more than five years, headlined by a blockbuster Welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2-ranked contender, Leon Edwards. In UFC 278's pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, No. 4-seeded Middleweight contender, Paulo Costa, aims to spoil the return of former 185-pound champion, Luke Rockhold. And last but not least, former Featherweight champion and all-time great, Jose Aldo, returns to Bantamweight action, too!

These two welterweights first met back in 2015. It was Usman’s second Octagon appearance and the fourth for Edwards. Usman ended up winning a unanimous decision on the heels of his wrestling, but that first meeting happened nearly seven years ago. Edwards has vastly improved his ground game since then while Usman’s striking has hit new levels over the past few years. It’s hard to predict how the rematch will play out, but it should be a little more competitive than the first fight.

As always, the promotion has pre-released the “Cold Open” video that will play in advance to tonight’s UFC 278 PPV card in Salt Lake City. The introductory video is narrated by actor, Ron Perlman, and features an interesting look at UFC 278’s main event to get your blood boiling on a jam-packed combat weekend. Check it out in the above video player.

UFC 278 will also feature a co-main event clash between middleweights Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa, as well as a bantamweight matchup featuring former UFC champion Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 278 fight card and PPV line up click here.

