Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV co-main event

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will look to reestablish himself as a major player at 185 pounds when he collides with Brazilian bruiser and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rockhold (16-5) has not competed since his Jan Blachowicz knockout loss back in late 2019. The soon-to-be 38 year-old ex-champ is just 1-3 since capturing the middleweight title from Chris Weidman more than six years back. As for the 13-2 Costa, 30, he came in heavy for his Marvin Vettori loss back in October. It was the second straight defeat for “The Eraser,” who was previously whooped by Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

