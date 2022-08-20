 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Dana White slams Luke Rockhold for ‘absolute bulls—t’ complaints, promises UFC fighters receive ‘unbelievable healthcare’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 278 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Luke Rockhold made some waves this week. The former Middleweight champion is looking to return to the title mix at 185 lbs., but he doesn’t feel the same pressure as most of his peers. He’s already held the belt once, and he’s made it clear he’s interested in getting it back or leaving the game entirely.

As such, Rockhold was more than willing to drop a mega rant about all the negative changes to the UFC since the company was sold to WME-IMG in 2016. He argued for better pay and bonuses, but Rockhold also mentioned fight health care and the wear-and-tear athletes suffer.

UFC President Dana White wasn’t impressed. Speaking with TSN, White assured the world that, “while they’re fighting here, these guys are very well taken care of, and so is Luke Rockhold.” The ex-champion has been through a lot of serious injuries, including an MCL tear and spinal problems, but White promised UFC covered those bills.

“Luke Rockhold was above and beyond taken care of with the issues that he had here,” White continued (via MMAJunkie). “I don’t give a s—t what health insurance plan you have, they would have never covered the things that we covered for Luke Rockhold when he was going through his stuff. Everything he said was absolute f—king gibberish and absolute bulls—t.”

White has expressed interest previously in providing long term healthcare, but there remains no timeline for such a program. Instead, White emphasized that the current coverage is excellent.

“Everybody who fights here gets unbelievable healthcare,” White said. “Unbelievable healthcare. I mean, we don’t even sew people up with regular doctors. If it’s bad enough, we send them to plastic surgeons to get sewn up.”

Luke Rockhold will scrap with Paulo Costa this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022, for the first time in more than five years, headlined by a blockbuster Welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2-ranked contender, Leon Edwards. In UFC 278's pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, No. 4-seeded Middleweight contender, Paulo Costa, aims to spoil the return of former 185-pound champion, Luke Rockhold.

Insomnia

Israel Adesanya is putting some dough on Jose Aldo! I don’t know if anyone cares, but were I to bet tomorrow, I like the odds on both Aldo and Leon Edwards.

Marcelo Rojo has fun Muay Thai, and it’ll be interesting to see how he performs at 145-pounds.

Julia Avila reflects on the nature of being a UFC fighter who isn’t among the top stars.

“Rocky” has slick elbows, think they make an appearance opposite Kamaru Usman?

Luke Rockhold messing with his coach, Jason Parillo, is pretty funny.

Two big throws!

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev’s relationship is a full on brotherhood.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

As an “Ice Cold” fan, this knockout always makes me sad.

Strikeforce is under appreciated. The hexagon held some great fights and great athletes!

Thanks, I hate it.

Random Land

FLORIDA!

Midnight Music: Folk, 1969

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

