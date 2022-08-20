The bare knuckle action delivered on arrival earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at BKFC 27 inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, streaming live on FITE.tv. Leading the main card madness was a clash between Bellator MMA legend Michael “Venom” Page and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight standout Mike Perry.

Before “MVP” and “Platinum” settle their score inside of the ring BKFC 27 featured a collection of undercard matchups that set the London crowd on fire. From bloody cuts to one-punch finishes, this card had just about everything.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of BKFC and FITE.tv — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

Rob Cunningham def. Brett May via second-round TKO

Brett May can not continue. Rob Cunningham picks up the TKO victory.#BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/X3aKM06025 — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Franco Tenaglia def. Chas Symonds via second-round KO

The ref ruled that a knockdown. Do you agree? #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/q3T1d8pomQ — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Franco Tenaglia with the counter left hook to finish the job! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/OZBdSKw17k — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Dan Vinni def. Conan Barbaru via second-round KO

What a warrior. Goes down a third time but he still wants more! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/Hi06aGdiy7 — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Dan Vinni puts Barbaru away in the second! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/RbjS8XtljR — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

David Round def. Ash Griffith via second-round TKO

Saved by the bell. He went down after the bell sounded! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/vFoQOSmBwp — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Dawid Zoltaszek def. Adam Harris via first-round KO

Harris doesn't want anymore as he has taken the full count! Zoltaszek get the W! pic.twitter.com/xxpLQsScqv — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Danny Christie def. Terry Brazier via second-round KO

How did the cut open? This is how it opened. #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/gCX8V9U3It — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

With a bad cut, Danny Christie overcomes his adversary with a 3rd round TKO finish! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/AB2EmQSKKA — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Jake Bostwick vs. Chris Fishgold via second-round TKO

Fishgold and Bostwick pick up where they left off to begin round 2 #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/Ci2XrtWtEX — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Chris Fishgold says no more and Jake Bostwick gets the W! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/CXpKUgFTJV — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Mick Terrill def. Sam Shewmaker via first-round KO

Two knockdowns in the first and Mick Terrill gets the W when Big Dan waves it off after the 10 count. #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/vkFSNJFgnH — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

James Lilley def. Tyler Goodjohn via Unanimous Decision

James Lilley landing some clean shots on the bloody Tyler Goodjohn #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/wU53l3TRm6 — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

James Lilley has altered the appearance of Tyler Goodjohn #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/mid9LRnxTh — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

James Lilley and Tyler Goodjohn go the distance, who ya got? #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/f3c3LEfx6p — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Connor Tierney def. Joe Elmore via Unanimous Decision

Michael Page vs. Mike Perry

For complete BKFC London results and coverage click here.