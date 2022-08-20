 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BKFC 27 London full card highlights: Watch what happened at ‘MVP vs. Perry’ (Updated)

UFC 255: Perry v Means Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The bare knuckle action delivered on arrival earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at BKFC 27 inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, streaming live on FITE.tv. Leading the main card madness was a clash between Bellator MMA legend Michael “Venom” Page and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight standout Mike Perry.

Before “MVP” and “Platinum” settle their score inside of the ring BKFC 27 featured a collection of undercard matchups that set the London crowd on fire. From bloody cuts to one-punch finishes, this card had just about everything.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of BKFC and FITE.tv — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

Rob Cunningham def. Brett May via second-round TKO

Franco Tenaglia def. Chas Symonds via second-round KO

Dan Vinni def. Conan Barbaru via second-round KO

David Round def. Ash Griffith via second-round TKO

Dawid Zoltaszek def. Adam Harris via first-round KO

Danny Christie def. Terry Brazier via second-round KO

Jake Bostwick vs. Chris Fishgold via second-round TKO

Mick Terrill def. Sam Shewmaker via first-round KO

James Lilley def. Tyler Goodjohn via Unanimous Decision

Connor Tierney def. Joe Elmore via Unanimous Decision

Michael Page vs. Mike Perry

For complete BKFC London results and coverage click here.

