It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, as Kamaru Usman puts his undisputed UFC welterweight title on the line for the sixth-straight time in the main event against former foe Leon Edwards.

In addition to the headlining rematch, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will make his awaited Octagon return in a co-main event clash with perennial contender Paulo Costa. Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will also be back in action on the PPV main card when he tries to end Merab Dvalishvili’s seven-fight win streak at 135 pounds.

Take a look below at UFC 278’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano

Online

UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 278 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Related Costa Erupts After USADA Draws Dehydrated Blood

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 278 there is a list of bars near you airing “Usman vs. Edwards 2” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 278 fight card and PPV line up click here.