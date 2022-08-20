 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to stream UFC 278 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Usman vs. Edwards 2

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, as Kamaru Usman puts his undisputed UFC welterweight title on the line for the sixth-straight time in the main event against former foe Leon Edwards.

LIVE! Watch UFC 278 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022, for the first time in more than five years, headlined by a blockbuster Welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2-ranked contender, Leon Edwards. In UFC 278’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, No. 4-seeded Middleweight contender, Paulo Costa, aims to spoil the return of former 185-pound champion, Luke Rockhold. And last but not least, former Featherweight champion and all-time great, Jose Aldo, returns to Bantamweight action, too!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

In addition to the headlining rematch, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will make his awaited Octagon return in a co-main event clash with perennial contender Paulo Costa. Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will also be back in action on the PPV main card when he tries to end Merab Dvalishvili’s seven-fight win streak at 135 pounds.

Take a look below at UFC 278’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards
Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova
Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana
A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo
Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin
Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano

Online

  • UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
  • Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 278 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
  • UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

  • UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ABC/ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
  • UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 278 there is a list of bars near you airing “Usman vs. Edwards 2” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 278 fight card and PPV line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...