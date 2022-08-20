BKFC 27 London results, live streaming play-by-play updates | MVP vs. Perry

Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) presents “BKFC 27 London” this afternoon (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, streaming live on FITE.tv. In the main event, No. 2-ranked Bellator Welterweight, Michael “Venom” Page, will make his bareknuckle boxing debut against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bruiser, “Platinum” Mike Perry. Also on the card are BKFC mainstay Sam Shewmaker fighting Mick Terrill in Heavyweight action and another former UFC competitor making his BK debut, Chris Fishgold, who will take on another former mixed martial arts (MMA) practitioner, “Brutal” Jake Bostwick.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire BKFC 27 London fight card below, starting with online “Prelims” undercard fights at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the main card broadcast at 2 p.m. ET (watch it on FITE.tv right here).

BKFC 27 Quick Results:

175 lbs.: Michael Page vs. Mike Perry

165 lbs.: Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore

220 lbs.: Mick Terrill vs. Sam Shewmaker

155 lbs.: James Lilley vs. Tyler Goodjohn

180 lbs.: Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier

175 lbs.: Jake Bostwick vs. Chris Fishgold

220 lbs.: Dawid Zoltaszek vs. Adam Harris

180 lbs.: Tony Giles vs. Ash Griffith

175 lbs.: David Round vs. Kearon Thomas

145 lbs.: John Hick vs. Ellish Shepherd

185 lbs.: Dan Vinni def. Conan Barbaru - KO 0:35 rd. 2

165 lbs.: Franco Tenaglia def. Chas Symonds - KO 2:00 rd. 2

220 lbs.: Rob Cunningham def. Brett May - TKO, doctor stoppage, end of rd. 2

Related MVP Towers Over Perry At BKFC 27 Presser

BKFC 27 Play-By-Play Updates:

155 lbs.: Michael Page vs. Mike Perry

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

165 lbs.: Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

220 lbs.: Mick Terrill vs. Sam Shewmaker

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

155 lbs.: James Lilley vs. Tyler Goodjohn

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

180 lbs.: Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

175 lbs.: Jake Bostwick vs. Chris Fishgold

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

To check out the latest and greatest bareknuckle boxing-related news and notes click here.