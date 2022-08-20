Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) will put his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world titles on the line in a main event rematch against Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KO) later today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of today’s main event right here. The DAZN broadcast kicks off at 12 p.m. ET, with Joshua and Usyk likely making the walk closer to 5:30 p.m. ET (stream the fight here).

The two fighters first met back in Sept. 2021 on Joshua’s home soil of London, England. To much surprise, Usyk had his way with Joshua and cruised to a unanimous decision win to capture his heavyweight gold. Having competed most of his career at the cruiserweight level Usyk’s size was a question mark heading into the fight, but he proved his skills are as sharp as any heavyweight in the world today.

Entering the rematch, Joshua is looking to salvage some sort of momentum in the heavyweight division. The former heavyweight champion is just 2-2 in his last four trips to the ring and would need a win over Usyk to push for his long-awaited showdown with retired heavyweight legend, Tyson Fury. But considering Usyk defeated Joshua the first time around and only seems to get better each time we see him compete at the heavyweight level tonight’s title fight rematch is going to be a tough test for Joshua.

While Saturday will be filled with other combat events such as UFC 278, BKFC London, and PFL Playoffs 3, fight fans will certainly be making time to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2. Check out the full viewing details below:

Start Time

Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Main card begins at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

“Usyk vs. Joshua 2” main event begins around 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Usyk vs. Joshua 2” main card can be viewed through the DAZN network. Subscriptions run $19.99 per month.

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

“Usyk vs. Joshua 2” main card will be accessible through DAZN via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Main card

Heavyweight: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight: Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang

Light heavyweigh: Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique

Cruiserweight: Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera

