Professional Fighters League (PFL) will return later TODAY (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) with its second event in as many weeks as the 2022 playoff season continues inside Copper Box Arena in London, England, airing on ESPN. Headlining the event will be Lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison, taking on Martina Jindrova in the semifinals. Both talented ladies will attempt to move one step closer to the $1 million prize at the end of the year.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL Playoffs 3 main card below, which begins at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming 1 p.m. ET.
In the co-main event, Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane will collide in the Featherweight semifinals. In further action, Bubba Jenkins will battle Japan’s Ryoji Kudo in another 145-pound qualifier matchup.
PFL PLAYOFFS 3 QUICK RESULTS:
Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova
Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane
Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk
Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Jaber
Simeon Powell vs. Joao Paulo Fagundes
Marcin Held vs. Myles Price
Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably
Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Iversen
Ali Taleb vs. Darius Mafi
Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou - Austin via split decision
Omar Hussein vs. Alex Chizov - Chizov via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
Zebenzui Ruiz vs. Raphael Uchegbu - Ruiz via unanimous decision
PFL PLAYOFFS 3 ROUND-BY-ROUND COVERAGE:
155 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova
145 lbs.: Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane
155 lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk
145 lbs.: Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins
125 lbs.: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Jaber
205 lbs.: Simeon Powell vs. Joao Paulo Fagundes
