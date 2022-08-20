UFC 278 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Usman vs. Edwards 2

UFC 278 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch takes center stage TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, a five-round welterweight title fight that will see “The Nigerian Nightmare” defend his 170-pound strap against longtime nemesis Leon Edwards. Before that clash of styles gets underway in “The Beehive State,” former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold looks to turn back the clock against Brazilian bruiser and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa. In addition, ex-featherweight champion Jose Aldo takes on bantamweight wrestling powerhouse Merab Dvalishvili, a 15-minute contest with serious title implications for the 135-pound division. Veteran bangers Wu Yanan, Lucie Pudilova, Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker round out the ESPN+ main card PPV action.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card below, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Usman vs. Edwards 2.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 278 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 278 QUICK RESULTS:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Luis Saldana vs. Sean Woodson

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin

Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Da Silva

UFC 278 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

170 lbs.: UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Luis Saldana vs. Sean Woodson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Da Silva

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: