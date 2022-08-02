Dan Hooker challenges Tony Ferguson: ‘Step up to the plate’

Dan Hooker has his sights set on his next potential opponent.

Recently looking to turn around his misfortune, “The Hangman” took a trip back down to the 145 pound weight class he once called home after his Lightweight success expired. Hooker’s return didn’t go as planned, dropping a first round technical knockout to Arnold Allen at UFC London in March 2022 (watch highlights). Now, Hooker targets a return to Lightweight.

When it comes to names he’s interested in facing, former interim champion, Tony Ferguson, appears to be the one for the Auckland, New Zealand native. Today (Tues., Aug. 2, 2022), Hooker took to Twitter quote tweeting a side-by-side image of him and Ferguson asking about the match-up. Hooker asked; “You wanna play ball?” before tagging Ferguson and telling him to “Step up to the plate.”

Shortly after, Hooker got even more on board sharing a “change my mind” meme and saying he’ll smash Ferguson’s face.

While Hooker’s last five fight stretch is separated right down the middle by a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast, it’s been tough sledding for Ferguson in his last four straight.

“El Cucuy” defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in June 2019 but hasn’t seen his hand raised since. Ferguson’s last fight saw him arguably have his best success among his four-fight skid when winning the first round against Michael Chandler at UFC 274 in May 2022.

Unfortunately for Ferguson, that was all wiped away 17 seconds into the next round as Chandler landed a catastrophic front kick to the chin, disconnecting Ferguson from consciousness (watch highlights). He later admitted that if it wasn’t for his success in that opening round, Ferguson likely would have retired after that loss.