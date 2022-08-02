UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds

Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.

And current record holder Jon Jones took notice.

“Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the club Amanda.”

Here’s the current Top 10 for most UFC title wins:

Jon Jones 14 Georges St-Pierre 13 Demetrious Johnson 12 Anderson Silva 11 Amanda Nunes 10 Matt Hughes 9 Randy Couture 8 Jose Aldo 8 Valentina Shevchenko 8 Israel Adesanya 7

“Thank you Jonny,” Nunes responded in the post comments.

Nunes, 34, is currently the champion in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions and has registered 11 title fights over the last six years, dating back to her UFC 200 main event submission victory over Miesha Tate in summer 2016.

Her record during that span is 10-1 with six finishes ... and counting.