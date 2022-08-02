UFC 277 medical suspensions: Injuries force indefinite suspensions for Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspensions for those athletes competing on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which took place last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Bantamweight headliners Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena were among five fighters suspended indefinitely for injuries sustained during last weekend’s mixed martial arts (MMA) event, though Anthony Smith only got a 30-day timeout despite breaking his ankle.
That’s not all.
Here are the complete UFC 277 medial suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie:
Amanda Nunes: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 45 days
Julianna Pena: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 60 days
Nunes def. Pena by unanimous decision
Brandon Moreno: Suspended 45 days
Kai Kara France: Suspended 60 days
Moreno def. Kara France by technical knockout
Sergei Pavlovich: Suspended 30 days
Derrick Lewis: Suspended 30 days
Pavlovich def. Lewis by technical knockout
Alexandre Pantoja: Suspended seven days
Alex Perez: Suspended seven days
Pantoja def. Perez by submission
Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended seven days
Anthony Smith: Suspended 30 days
Ankalaev def. Smith by technical knockout
Alex Morono: Suspended 10 days
Matthew Semelsberger: Suspended 14 days
Morono def. Semelsberger by unanimous decision
Drew Dober: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days
Rafael Alves: Suspended 60 days
Dober def. Alves by knockout
Hamdy Abdelwahab: Suspended 30 days
Don’Tale Mayes: Suspended 10 days
Abdelwahab def. Mayes by split decision
Drakkar Klose: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days
Rafa Garcia: Suspended 10 days
Klose def. Garcia by unanimous decision
Michael Morales: Suspended 60 days
Adam Fugitt: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days
Morales def. Fugitt by technical knockout
Joselyne Edwards: Suspended 10 days
Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended 30 days
Edwards def. Kim by split decision
Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended seven days
Ihor Potieria: Suspended 60 days
Negumereanu def. Potieria by technical knockout
Orion Cosce: Suspended 10 days
Mike Mathetha: Suspended 10 days
Cosce def. Mathetha by unanimous decision
Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.
For complete UFC 277 results and play-by-play click here.
Loading comments...