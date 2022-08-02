 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 277 medical suspensions: Injuries force indefinite suspensions for Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena

By Jesse Holland
UFC 277: Pena v Nunes 2 Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspensions for those athletes competing on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which took place last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Bantamweight headliners Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena were among five fighters suspended indefinitely for injuries sustained during last weekend’s mixed martial arts (MMA) event, though Anthony Smith only got a 30-day timeout despite breaking his ankle.

That’s not all.

Here are the complete UFC 277 medial suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Amanda Nunes: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 45 days
Julianna Pena: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 60 days
Nunes def. Pena by unanimous decision

Brandon Moreno: Suspended 45 days
Kai Kara France: Suspended 60 days
Moreno def. Kara France by technical knockout

Sergei Pavlovich: Suspended 30 days
Derrick Lewis: Suspended 30 days
Pavlovich def. Lewis by technical knockout

Alexandre Pantoja: Suspended seven days
Alex Perez: Suspended seven days
Pantoja def. Perez by submission

Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended seven days
Anthony Smith: Suspended 30 days
Ankalaev def. Smith by technical knockout

Alex Morono: Suspended 10 days
Matthew Semelsberger: Suspended 14 days
Morono def. Semelsberger by unanimous decision

Drew Dober: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days
Rafael Alves: Suspended 60 days
Dober def. Alves by knockout

Hamdy Abdelwahab: Suspended 30 days
Don’Tale Mayes: Suspended 10 days
Abdelwahab def. Mayes by split decision

Drakkar Klose: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days
Rafa Garcia: Suspended 10 days
Klose def. Garcia by unanimous decision

Michael Morales: Suspended 60 days
Adam Fugitt: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days
Morales def. Fugitt by technical knockout

Joselyne Edwards: Suspended 10 days
Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended 30 days
Edwards def. Kim by split decision

Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended seven days
Ihor Potieria: Suspended 60 days
Negumereanu def. Potieria by technical knockout

Orion Cosce: Suspended 10 days
Mike Mathetha: Suspended 10 days
Cosce def. Mathetha by unanimous decision

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC 277 results and play-by-play click here.

