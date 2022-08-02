UFC 277 medical suspensions: Injuries force indefinite suspensions for Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspensions for those athletes competing on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which took place last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Bantamweight headliners Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena were among five fighters suspended indefinitely for injuries sustained during last weekend’s mixed martial arts (MMA) event, though Anthony Smith only got a 30-day timeout despite breaking his ankle.

Here are the complete UFC 277 medial suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Amanda Nunes: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 45 days

Julianna Pena: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 60 days

Nunes def. Pena by unanimous decision

Brandon Moreno: Suspended 45 days

Kai Kara France: Suspended 60 days

Moreno def. Kara France by technical knockout

Sergei Pavlovich: Suspended 30 days

Derrick Lewis: Suspended 30 days

Pavlovich def. Lewis by technical knockout

Alexandre Pantoja: Suspended seven days

Alex Perez: Suspended seven days

Pantoja def. Perez by submission

Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended seven days

Anthony Smith: Suspended 30 days

Ankalaev def. Smith by technical knockout

Alex Morono: Suspended 10 days

Matthew Semelsberger: Suspended 14 days

Morono def. Semelsberger by unanimous decision

Drew Dober: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

Rafael Alves: Suspended 60 days

Dober def. Alves by knockout

Hamdy Abdelwahab: Suspended 30 days

Don’Tale Mayes: Suspended 10 days

Abdelwahab def. Mayes by split decision

Drakkar Klose: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

Rafa Garcia: Suspended 10 days

Klose def. Garcia by unanimous decision

Michael Morales: Suspended 60 days

Adam Fugitt: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

Morales def. Fugitt by technical knockout

Joselyne Edwards: Suspended 10 days

Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended 30 days

Edwards def. Kim by split decision

Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended seven days

Ihor Potieria: Suspended 60 days

Negumereanu def. Potieria by technical knockout

Orion Cosce: Suspended 10 days

Mike Mathetha: Suspended 10 days

Cosce def. Mathetha by unanimous decision

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

