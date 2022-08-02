Anthony Smith broke his ankle against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, headed for surgery

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was carried from the Octagon after his technical knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, after breaking his ankle at some point during their 1.5 rounds of action.

“Anthony Smith suffered a broken left ankle Saturday night in his fight against Magomed Ankalaev, Smith tells me this evening,” MMA journalist Ariel Helwani wrote on Twitter last Monday night. “It will require surgery.”

Smith, 34, dropped to 36-17 with the loss and will likely be eliminated from the 205-pound title chase for the foreseeable future. No word yet on how long “Lionheart” will be out of action with his upcoming surgery and as of this writing, the former middleweight has not posted on any of his social media channels.

