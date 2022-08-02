Colby Covington places seventh, wins big bucks during largest poker tournament in Florida history

UFC star Colby Covington makes final table of record-setting poker tournament at @HardRockHolly in Florida, beating 7,696 other entrants. He gets $48,298 of the $2.5M prize pool for finishing 7th. ( : @shrpo ) https://t.co/Qg36mP4Lpo pic.twitter.com/oLLF9FLe3e

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is making good use of his time off, recently entering the 2022 Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. “Chaos” was one of 7,703 entries — with a hefty $400 buy-in — for a Deep Stack No-Limit Hold’em tournament contested from July 27 – August 1.

Covington placed seventh and took home $48,298.

Here are the final table results:

Andrew Pecina $225,906 Tommy Morgado $186,979 Nicholas Carballo $173,368 Hossein Pezeshkan $165,792 David Frenkel $155,827 Corel Theuma $73,718 Colby Covington $48,298 Scott Livingston $35,588 Vinny Monteiro $25,420

The 2022 Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open set the record for largest poker tournament in Florida history, beating out the Rock ‘n’ Roll Poker Open last November in Hollywood, which drew a total of 6,196 entries.

Covington, 34, has not competed since a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal as part of the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in March, a grudge match that unfortunately led to some extracurricular activity on the streets of Miami.

Masvidal is expected back in court for his role later this month.