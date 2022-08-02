Welcome to Midnight Mania!

If you’re solely an MMA fan, you could be forgiven for not knowing the name Cedric Doumbe. Even so, you’ve likely stumbled across a highlight or two belonging to “Le Meilleur,” because the man has bombs for hands. The two-time Glory Kickboxing champion has won his last seven fights in the ring, and six of those victories came via knockout. In addition, he’s 2-0 inside the cage, most recently securing a second-round knockout win just a few weeks ago and scoring a UFC contract in the process.

If the newly created French MMA Federation (FMMAF) allows him to fight, that is. Multiple sources have reported that Doumbe’s planned bout vs. Darian Weeks is canceled due to a strange rule about the number of fights of each man.

As a professional MMA fighter, Doumbe is just 2-0, whereas Weeks holds a 5-2 record. That doesn’t seem like an unreasonable booking even before Doumbe’s incredible kickboxing career is considered, at which point the experience edge takes a massive swing to his favor. However, per the FMMAF’s rules, fighters with less than 10 professional fights total must not have more than a four fight differential between them.

Weeks has five more pro MMA fights than Doumbe.

It remains to be seen if the FMMAF is willing to consider Doumbe’s experience in the ring at all, or if UFC will be forced to find a new dance partner for the knockout artist. MMA in France was only legalized in 2020, so these type of growing pains are not a complete shock. I’m reminded of when New York was late to legalize MMA, and then the commission promptly over-regulated UFC events and pissed fighters off. Everything from chapped lips to breast implants have threatened planned bouts!

Hopefully, all is figured out by UFC Paris, which is set to go down on September 3.

Joe Rogan loves Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“What’s the practical use of Jiu-Jitsu?” pic.twitter.com/LWCIGULIh4 — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) July 31, 2022

Yair Rodriguez was very excited for his countryman Brandon Moreno’s title victory at UFC 277.

This isn’t even peak Tony but a lovely sequence from “El Cucuy” nevertheless.

This Theo Von story left Mike Perry speechless — an impressive accomplishment.

Paulo Costa tried to save the Jake Paul PPV, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

A couple stories of Mike Chandler revealing his survival skills:

Just had a hilarious memory! One time @MikeChandlerMMA wanted us to leave him on a mountain in Colorado with only shorts and a knife and was certain he would make it 3 days not problem — Funky (@Benaskren) July 31, 2022

This is true as well. Was camping alone. Tanned the skin, had it for years until mice chewed it up in the garage. I still have the rattle. https://t.co/CVf6eIrcdj — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 31, 2022

Tito Ortiz, man of taste.

You may be thinking: what absolute fucking moron would consider that the "best women's fight in UFC history"?



And then you see it https://t.co/USUklbQsZr pic.twitter.com/dNOVJObBMe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2022

Shades of this pic.twitter.com/G8dfVpYBmF — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) July 31, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Not exactly a textbook transition form Americana to armbar, but he adjusted well for the finish!

#CFFC111 Replay: Raheem Forest hits the nasty armbar to keep his undefeated streak alive! #MMA

pic.twitter.com/lQmNlNS7hR — MMAdissect (@mmadissect) July 30, 2022

Kharitonov does a nice job of exploding, recovering, then exploding again in this entire clip. He landed a ton of big connections as a result!

Ilya Kharitonov TKOs Timur Talasbek Uulu at #MMASeries54 pic.twitter.com/uv4kKVT7RA — Will (@ChillemDafoe) July 30, 2022

Two men trade right hands, one man falls down.

Ebeson Sevalho KO's Gabriel "Sharkboy" de Souza in 18 seconds #ThunderFight37 pic.twitter.com/VWFyBiskMo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 1, 2022

Random Land

A vibrant jellyfish.

A spectacular sight 1225m (4019 ft) beneath the waves off Baja California as EVNautilus encounter the amazing Halitrephes maasi jelly. pic.twitter.com/lKK2yClgAu — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 31, 2022

