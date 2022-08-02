Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on tonight (Tues., Aug. 2, 2022) with a full suite of 10 Octagon hopefuls, who’ll duke it out on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

After three consecutive decisions that sent White to GOOFCON 1, Joe Pyfer secured last week’s lone contract with a vicious check hook finish of Ozzy Diaz in the main event. The fight was Pyfer’s second on the program, as he’d previously lost via injury stoppage to Dustin Stoltzfus.

This week’s Lightweight main event brings back another series veteran in Chris Duncan (8-1), who faces CFFC and Bellator veteran, Charlie Campbell, after falling to “Slava Claus” Borshchev in 2021. Down at Flyweight, Australia’s Shannon Ross (13-5) ends a long layoff against Vinicius Salvador (13-4), while Francis Marshall (5-0) takes on Connor Matthews (5-0) in a clash of unbeaten Featherweights.

Also on tap is former professional boxer Waldo Cortes-Acosta (6-0), who meets Danilo Suzart (9-1), and an opener between CES Middleweight champion Billy Goff (7-2) and Contender Series veteran, Shimon Smotritsky.

Related BIG MAD

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Charlie Campbell vs. Chris Duncan

Shannon Ross vs. Vinicius Salvador

Francis Marshall vs. Connor Matthews

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Danilo Suzart

Shimon Smotritsky vs. Billy Goff — Goff def. Smotritsky by TKO (punches) at 3:37 of Round One

Related UFC Contender Series Library

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

155 lbs.: Charlie Campbell vs. Chris Duncan

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Shannon Ross vs. Vinicius Salvador

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Francis Marshall vs. Connor Matthews

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Danilo Suzart

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Shimon Smotritsky vs. Billy Goff

Round one: Goff finding the mark with early right hands, but leans right into a nasty head kick that sends him to the mat. Smotritsky bombing from guard. Goff rolls for a leg, looks for a takedown, then separates. Hard coutner right from Smotritsky and a knee on the break a minute in. Goff already sporting a mouse under his right eye. Body kick from Smotritsky. Goff ties up, leans directly into an uppercut, and shoots. Smotritsky working to stand against the fence two minutes in. He does so and separates. Solid clinch strikes from Goff. Two minutes to go.

Low kick to uppercut by Goff. Smotritsky comes back with a body kick, but Goff catches it and fires combos. The uppercuts are finding the mark and Smotritsky’s hurt. Goff pours it on against the fence until Smotritsky crumples. What a comeback.

Final result: Goff def. Smotritsky by TKO (punches)

For more Contender Series news and notes, be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.