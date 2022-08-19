PFL weigh-in results: Lightweights Kayla Harrison, Martina Jindrova official for London playoffs

Kayla Harrison and Martina Jindrova both made weight for their women’s lightweight semifinals main event, as did Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane, who compete in the featherweight semifinals co-headliner on ESPN this Sat. (Aug. 20) live from Copper Box Arena in London, England.
Also taking the “Smart Cage” in women’s lightweight semifinal action, top-seeded Larissa Pacheco (155 lbs.) of Brazil battles fourth-seeded Olena “Cannon” Kolesnyk (156 lbs.) of Ukraine. In the other featherweight semifinal matchup, second-seeded Ryoji Kudo (145 lbs.) of Japan takes on Bubba “Bad Man” Jenkins (146 lbs.) of the United States.
Complete PFL London weigh-in results below:
Late Card (ESPN+)
Bantamweight Swing Bout:
Zebenzui Ruiz (136 lbs) vs. Raphael Uchegbu (135 lbs)
Lightweight Showcase Bout:
Marcin Held (155 lbs) vs. Myles Price (155 lbs)
2023 PFL Europe Qualifiers - Heavyweight
Louie Sutherland (243 lbs) vs. Abraham Bably (237 lbs)
2023 PFL Europe Qualifiers - Welterweight
Tayo Odunjo (169 lbs) vs. Magnus Iversen (168 lbs)
2023 PFL Europe Qualifiers - Bantamweight
Ali Taleb (135 lbs) vs. Darius Mafi (134 lbs)
Semifinals Main Card (ESPN)
2022 Women’s Lightweight Semifinal:
No. 2 Kayla Harrison (155 lbs) vs. No. 3 Martina Jindrova (154 lbs)
2022 Featherweight Semifinal:
No. 1 Chris Wade (145 lbs) vs. No. 4 Brendan Loughnane (145 lbs)
2022 Women’s Lightweight Semifinal:
No. 1 Larissa Pacheco (155 lbs) vs. No. 4 Olena Kolesnyk (156 lbs)
2022 Featherweight Semifinal:
No. 2 Ryoji Kudo (145 lbs) vs. No. 3 Bubba Jenkins (146 lbs)
2023 PFL Europe Qualifiers - Women’s Flyweight
Dakota Ditcheva (126 lbs) vs. Hassna Jaber (125 lbs)
Light Heavyweight Showcase Bout
Simeon Powell (205 lbs) vs. Joao Paulo Fagundes (204 lbs)
Early Card (ESPN+)
Lightweight Showcase Bout:
Omar Hussein (156 lbs) vs. Alex Chizov (155 lbs)
Heavyweight Showcase Bout:
Stuart Austin (246 lbs) vs. Sofiane Boukichou (239 lbs)
For much more on PFL MMA click here.
Loading comments...