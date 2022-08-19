 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another curse? Drake bets quarter-million on Jose Aldo to win at UFC 278

By Dan Hiergesell
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Drake is anteing up yet again ahead of this weekend’s UFC 278 ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) card from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. But, this time around the millionaire rapper isn’t putting money on the main event.

While UFC 278 will be headlined by a welterweight rematch pitting reigning champion Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards, Drake is more attracted to the bantamweight clash between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili. When you can get UFC’s former featherweight champion at +200 odds, it’s not something you should pass up.

This time around, Drake is putting a cool $238,000 on Aldo to pull out the win over Dvalishvili this weekend on UFC 278’s PPV main card. If victorious, Drake’s estimated payout will be more than $515,000. The bet was shared via UFC’s social media account earlier today.

Drake is no stranger to betting big on UFC fights. Last month, the famous rapper dropped a few million on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to capture wins at UFC London. He ended up banking a pretty hefty payout. Before that, though, Drake was in a bit of a nosedive after losing sizeable bets on Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

While Aldo is the betting underdog for his clash with Dvalishvili, the Brazilian veteran has a tremendous opportunity to capture his fourth-straight win at 135 pounds. Dvalishvili relies heavily on his wrestling and takedowns, but with a 90 percent takedown defense rate, Aldo could have the upper hand to keep this fight standing and do what he does best.

