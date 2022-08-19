We are just 24 hours away from UFC 278 tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and fight fans can now check out the final pre-fight staredowns.

Leading the PPV card will be a main event rematch between reigning UFC welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king, Kamaru Usman, and streaking contender, Leon Edwards. The last time these two met was back in 2015 and Usman ended up winning via unanimous decision. Neither fighter has lost since that first encounter. Edwards will be the betting underdog for the rematch, but he’s improved quite a bit over the past seven years and is ready to cash in on his first UFC title shot.

Check out their final staredown below:

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS FOR ROCKY.



@Leon_EdwardsMMA has waited seven years for redemption vs. @Usman84kg, he gets his chance tomorrow night! #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/f2RjrHfuuC — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 19, 2022

Adding to the main card mix will be a co-main event pitting perennial middleweight contender, Paulo Costa, against former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold. Costa is coming off back-to-back losses to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori while Rockhold makes his first appearance at 185 pounds since a knockout loss to Yoel Romero back in 2018. Costa is a betting favorite for this matchup, but Rockhold is more well-rounded and should be able to capture a win if he can avoid a knockout blow.

Related Costa Erupts After USADA Draws Dehydrated Blood

Their final faceoff is below:

UFC 278 will also feature a crucial bantamweight meeting between former UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, and streaking contender, Merab Dvalishvili. Aldo has won his last three trips to the Octagon while Dvalishvili is riding an impressive seven-fight win streak, which includes a recent TKO finish over Marlon Moraes. Both fighters are nearing title contention in a stacked 135-pound division so this matchup could very well steal the show.

Related And Still

The final staredown between Aldo and Dvalishvili can be seen below:

The King of Rio rides again!



The living legend @JoseAldoJunior looks to lock up another title shot but The Machine @MerabDvalishvil stands in his way! #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/rcR3agjJk4 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 19, 2022

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 278 fight card and PPV line up click here.