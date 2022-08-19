Paulo Costa is entering one of the most important fights of his professional career tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Borrachinha” meets former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the co-main event.

This is a big fight for Costa in more than one way. First, the Brazilian contender is coming off back-to-back losses to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori so he needs a win to stay afloat in the division’s top 10. Secondly, this will be the last fight on Costa’s current UFC contract. He’s putting all of his eggs in one basket and hopes a big performance this weekend at UFC 278 sets everything straight.

That said, Costa isn’t completely attached to the idea of re-signing with UFC after his current contract expires. The Brazilian fighter understands this is a business and would need to sit down with UFC brass to iron out any details about a new deal.

“Let’s see,” Costa told reporters earlier this week. “We need to talk [with the UFC]. It’s a business. It’s just business for the UFC and for me. We need to talk.”

As far as his fight with Rockhold goes Costa envisions an early finish over the former UFC champion. Rockhold has shown a weak chin of late and Costa believes he’ll be able to land big enough punches to put the veteran fighter away quickly.

“I prepare for a war, but I really don’t believe he can hang with me,” said Costa. “I think this fight will finish quickly, but I don’t care. If he could, in some way, hold his [own] and bring a war, I’m ready.”

