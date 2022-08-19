UFC 278: Paulo Costa side-by-side pic, before and after ‘Chubby’ weight miss

Earlier this week, former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa was bragging about his new and improved physique as he prepared for his Luke Rockhold showdown at the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. night (Aug. 20) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aside from his vanity, “The Eraser” had something to prove after failing to make his mark against Marvin Vettori, forcing “The Italian Dream” to move up to light heavyweight for their “Sin City” showdown.

Would history repeat itself today in “The Beehive State?”

Costa tipped the scale at 185.5 pounds during the UFC 278 early (and official) weigh ins (get full results and video here), then dropped a few F-bombs on the regulators from United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for drug testing “The Eraser” during his early morning weight cut. As for Rockhold, he also breezed through the weigh ins at 185.5 pounds.

Here’s a side-by-side pic of Costa ahead of UFC Vegas 41 (L) and UFC 278 (R):

Here’s video of both attempts:

UFC Vegas 41:

Against UFC 278:

To be fair, Costa looks jacked at any weight.

“I never missed weight [before UFC Vegas 41], I just had the problem with my weight once against Marvin,” Costa told CBS Sports. “I injured my arm three weeks before the fight. So I stopped training. I decided to get out of the fight. My team talked to me and said, ‘We can do this. Use more kicks. Use more Muay Thai than boxing. You can do this.’ I started to do different things but not train as hard as I should train so my weight stayed very high. A lot of mistakes happened in communication with my old agent, Wallid [Ismail], and the UFC.”

This marks the final fight on the Brazilian’s current UFC contract.

