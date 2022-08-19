Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are nearing a potential clash inside of the Octagon, but first the two need to come to terms on a fight contract.

Burns, who is coming off a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a Fight of the Night performance this past April, has been lobbying for a fight with Masvidal for a few months now. “Durinho” even promised not to attempt any takedowns as he aims to prove he’s a better striker than the BMF champ. Masvidal has also expressed interest in the matchup, but now things are beginning to heat up.

Earlier this week, Burns told MMA Junkie that he and Masvidal have verbally agreed to fight. According to Burns, UFC officials are still ironing out the details as to when and where, but the two contenders will lock horns in December or January.

“Nothing done yet – a lot of talks about the fight with Masvidal – he verbally agreed. I did too,” said Burns. “They’re just figuring out the date. No date yet. November was too close, … so December or January. At least I know I have an opponent. Just figuring out the date right now.”

After reports surfaced Masvidal jumped on social media to let his fans know that nothing has been made official. According to “Gamebred,” until you hear it from his mouth he’s not fighting anyone.

“Don’t believe anything anyone says about me unless you hear it from me,” wrote Masvidal.

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani also chimed in stating that nothing is agreed upon between Burns and Masvidal. Talks are ongoing, but it’s a little premature to consider anything “official.”

“Contrary to reports, Jorge Masvidal hasn’t been offered a fight against Gilbert Burns yet, I’m told. He’s already said he’d take it, if offered, but the offer hasn’t come yet so it’s premature to say it’s close or anything like that now. No fight offers for him at the moment,” wrote Helwani.

Burns would have liked to compete at UFC 281 this coming November at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but according to him that was too soon for “Gamebred.” Instead, Burns is now hoping for a return to Brazil at UFC 283 in January.

“No. 1 would be MSG in November, but then he said no for that date,” said Burns. “Now December or January, I can wait like 20 more days to go to Brazil. I’m looking forward to go to the Brazil card.”