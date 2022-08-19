UFC 278 ceremonial weigh ins video, live results stream

With the UFC 278 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, and all 24 fighters making their marks without incident (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of this Sat. night’s (Aug. 20, 2022) “Usman vs. Edwards 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the ceremonial weigh-in festivities, streaming LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 278 will feature reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defending his 170-pound title against longtime nemesis and streaking division contender Leon Edwards. A middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold and ex-title challenger Paulo Costa takes care of co-headlining duties, while top contenders Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili collide at bantamweight on the UFC 278 PPV main card.

