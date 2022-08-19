UFC 278 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Usman vs. Edwards 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) for the “Usman vs. Edwards 2” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, held inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. UFC 278 will be headlined by the welterweight rematch between defending 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman and streaking division contender Leon Edwards. In addition, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to battle one-time title challenger Paulo Costa.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 278 early (and official) weigh ins will take place TODAY (Fri., Aug. 19, 2022) at the promotion’s host hotel LIVE from 11 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. The festivities could end much earlier, depending on how quickly all 24 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from Vivint Arena at 6 p.m. ET right here.

Complete UFC 278 early weigh-in text results below:

UFC 278 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV:

170 lbs.: UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Leon Edwards (170)

185 lbs.: Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (185.5)

135 lbs.: Jose Aldo (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

135 lbs.: Wu Yanan (136) vs. Lucie Pudilova (135.5)

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro (205.5) vs. Harry Hunsucker (204.5)

UFC 278 ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura (252.5) vs. Alexandr Romanov (239.5)

155 lbs.: Leonardo Santos (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5)

145 lbs.: Luis Saldana (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (146)

125 lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young — CANCELED (full details here)

UFC 278 Fight Pass/ESPN/ESPN+ ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

170 lbs.: A.J. Fletcher (170.5) vs. Ange Loosa (170.5)

125 lbs.: Amir Albazi (126) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

135 lbs.: Aori Qileng (136) vs. Jay Perrin (136)

125 lbs.: Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Daniel Da Silva (126)

